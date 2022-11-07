Construction Continues Rapid Pace for Big Deahl Phase 2 in Near North Side

Work is getting closer to completion for Structured Development’s Shops at Big Deahl Phase 2 in Near North Side. Made up of four total buildings, the $250 million scheme is oriented around a new urban park. Phase one of this project was the construction of a new three-story climbing gym known as Movement Lincoln Park. Situated at the east end of the property, this first component was completed last year. The second phase includes the aforementioned park and three total buildings, standing 27, 10, and five stories.

1475 N Kingsbury Street

The centerpiece of the Shops at Big Deahl is a 27-story residential tower under the address 1475 N Kingsbury Street. At just under 300 feet, the building will add to a growing cluster of high rises in Clybourn Corridor. The building will house ground-level retail and a total of 327 apartment units. Fitzgerald Associates Architects is behind the design, whose massing employs a series of angles and cutout segments. The top of the tower will be a decked-out amenity deck with a pool, extensive landscaping, seating alcoves, a fire pit, grilling stations, a hot tub, a lawn area, cabanas, nana walls for flexible indoor/outdoor spaces, and multiple lounges. The building will also provide integrated parking for 110 vehicles.

Common Lincoln Park

The next tallest structure in the plan, coming in at 10 stories, is Common Lincoln Park. The mid-rise will be a co-living residential building located at 1450 N Dayton Street. Structured Development has partnered with Common, a New York-based company, to provide 126 rental units ranging from one- to four-bedroom layouts. All of the units are fully furnished and include amenities such as housekeeping, linens, and kitchenware.

The apartments will have a shared living space in the center, with private bedrooms attached. The holistic living arrangement includes designer brand interiors and household supplies. In-unit laundry, cleaning services for common spaces, and various in-building amenities like an outdoor terrace, a lounge, and a fitness facility will be available to residents. Parking will include 41 spaces in an integrated garage.

The 118-foot-tall building’s mass is broken up into an L-shape by vertical bays, which were designed by Built Form. The facade features a combination of light and dark fiber cement paneling and and metal accents.

The Seng

Finally, The Seng is a five-story residential building located at 869 W Blackhawk Street. It was named after the furniture company that previously had a manufacturing facility on the site. This 64-foot structure will yield 34 affordable residences, whose future occupants will be determined through a housing selection process done by the Chicago Community Land Trust in conjunction with the Chicago Department of Housing. By also involving themselves in the Harrison Row Townhomes project in East Garfield Park, the developer will be fulfilling the affordability requirements for the project.

The Seng will feature a fitness room, a second-floor outdoor terrace, bike storage, and 36 parking spaces. The design by GREC Architects includes modular face brick along the ground floor exterior with metal paneling on the upper four floors. A consistent red metal trimming throughout the building will add visual interest to the grayscale cladding.

The project is located near different types of transportation, like buses for Routes 8, 9, and 72, all of which are all a five-minute walk away. The closest trains for the CTA Red Line are at North/Clybourn subway station via a five-minute walk northeast.

Power Construction is serving as the general contractor, with all work expected to complete in 2023.

